Clouds to Again Increase, Maximum Temperatures From 4°C to 9°C

The atmospheric pressure in the morning hours is lower than the average for February, but it will increase during the day until surpassing the average level in the afternoon.

The cloudiness will again increase in the morning and will be substantial in the afternoon. There may be light precipitations only in some places in the remote southern regions. Light wind, before noon in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria to moderate, will blow from west-northwest.

Maximum temperatures between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia about 3°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.