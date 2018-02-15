German Politician Opposed the Accession of Bulgaria to Schengen
Bulgaria and Romania should not be admitted to Schengen. This was stated by the future prime minister of the German province of Bavaria Markus Söder.
"We need constant border control, and I hope you will forgive me, we do not want enlargement of the Schengen area and the inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania, this is the wrong signal," said Markus Söder, quoted by bTV.
Söder is one of Germany's most influential political leaders. He is a member of the Christian Social Union, the main partner of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In the last 7 years he has been the Minister of Finance of Bavaria.
