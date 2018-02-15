Tragedy in Florida: 17 Victims of High School Shooting (Video)

19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who was arrested for shooting and killing 17 people in Margery Stoneman Douglas, Florida, is a former student with problems and addiction with weapons and expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons, the World Agencies have reported. Another 17 injured were admitted to three local hospitals.



The striker was arrested hours after the attack.

Shots in the building began shortly before the end of the school day, at 14:30 local time, CNN reported. Shortly before that, the fire alarm came on, not excluding the possibility that Cruz had triggered it to cause panic. Most students hid in classrooms.



Cruz, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, fired at anyone in front of him at the entrance to the building or in the study rooms.

12 people were killed in the school, two near the building, one on the street and two died in the hospital, local sheriff Scott Israel reported. Among the fallen, there are both students and adults.

Nothing is reported about the motive of the attack. Investigators inspect social media publications of the suspect and find "very disturbing" materials, the sheriff added.



A student who escaped from the shooting, describes Cruz as a "strange kid" and a kind of "loner", AP notes.