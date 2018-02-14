The EU Economy with the Fastest Growth since 2007

In 2017, the economic growth of the European Union was the most significant for a decade, according to Eurostat.

The EU economy grew by 2.5% - the best data from 2007, when the value was 2.7%.

Only in the last quarter of last year both the EU and the eurozone have grown by 0.6 percent on a quarterly basis.

That's exactly how strong are the economies of Germany and France can boast, while in Spain they even registered 0.7% growth.

Economists, however, underline that economies like Latvia and Slovakia have also reported rapid and steady growth.

