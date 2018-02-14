The Neighborhood Agreement between Bulgaria and Macedonia Enters Into Force Today

Bulgaria: The Neighborhood Agreement between Bulgaria and Macedonia Enters Into Force Today archive

This will happen after the signing of a protocol for the exchange of ratification documents at an official ceremony in the Council of Ministers, which will start at about 18:30, according to the Bulgarian National Television. 

