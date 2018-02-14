Damascus Denied Having Chemical Weapons
February 14, 2018
Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad denied Damascus possessing chemical weapons and said their use was "immoral and unacceptable regardless of the circumstances.''
Makdad responded to a statement yesterday by French President Emmanuel Macron, who warned that France would strikes in Syria if he receives "verified evidence" of using Damascus chemical weapons.
