Damascus Denied Having Chemical Weapons

World | February 14, 2018, Wednesday // 18:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Damascus Denied Having Chemical Weapons pixabay.com

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad denied Damascus possessing chemical weapons and said their use was "immoral and unacceptable regardless of the circumstances.''

Makdad responded to a statement yesterday by French President Emmanuel Macron, who warned that France would strikes in Syria if he receives "verified evidence" of using Damascus chemical weapons.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Damascus, Syria, chemical weapons
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria