Air Quality Monitoring Equipment to Be Installed in Sofia by 2019
By the end of 2019, sensors for measuring air quality will be installed in Sofia, as well as filters on 20 chimneys of solid and liquid fuel installations. The project is worth 800,000 euros and is part of a pilot technology that will be introduced in several Balkan countries.
It was presented by the Deputy Mayor of Sofia, Yoanna Hristova, at a meeting of the Municipal Environmental Commission as part of the measures to combat polluted air, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
