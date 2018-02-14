The ABBA Show is Coming for the First Time in Bulgaria

The year is 1974, the place is Brighton, England! The song "Waterloo" won the prestigious Eurovision Song Contest. This is the beginning of the Swedish ABBA group, which in the coming decades became one of the best-selling pop group in world history, ranking just behind the legendary British Beatles.

Nearly three decades after this enviable moment in honor of the great band, the "ABBA Show" was created, which has enjoyed impressive success and interest for more than 15 years on the world stage ... Now the ABBA Show comes for the first time in Bulgaria for an impressive concert in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, announced the organizers from Moko Solution.

On September 29 (Saturday), the Bulgarian audience will have the unique opportunity to re-experience the magic of the Scandinavian band in a two-hour live of ABBA's 45-year-old musical history. Tickets for the event are already on sale in the Eventim network and are priced from 40 to 100 leva. With nearly 700 concerts in 40 countries and more than 2,000,000 tickets sold worldwide, ABBA's show attracts thousands of new admirers of the legendary pop group. This spectacular success is due to the inimitable combination of the most modern sound, visual effects and the cult well-known sound of the hits of a number of generations, such as Money Money Money, Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, SOS, Waterloo, Knowing Me Knowing You and others.

The songs at the ABBA Show are performed by the Swedish band "Waterloo" and the National Symphony Orchestra of London, directed by the musical genius Matthew Freeman, who works with stars like Robbie Williams, Elvis Costello and Sir Cliff Richard. The audience in Sofia will be able to hear and see live ABBA's legendary saxophonist Wolfe Anderson. He, together with one of the emblematic members of the band Benny Anderson, is the composer of the eternal hit "I DO, I DO, I DO, I DO, I DO". The ABBA show will be on 29 September in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture and starts at 20:00.