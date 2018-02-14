The Authorities Detected a Ton and a Half of Cocaine Hidden in Chocolate

A ton and a half of cocaine, hidden in a bag of chocolate powder, was captured at an Ecuador airport before it was sent to Europe, authorities said.

"This 1500kg of cocaine mixed with chocolate products was about to be sent to Austria," the police wrote on twitter after the capture of the drug at Guayaquil.

The authorities in Ecuador have seized nine tons of drugs since early January, mostly cocaine and marijuana. Last year, 98 tonnes were captured, of which 84 tonnes were destined for the international market, compared to 110 tonnes in 2016.