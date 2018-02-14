Romantic Valentine: Traffic Lights of Love in Sofia

Romance in the center of Sofia for Valentine's Day.

On the occasion of the holiday of love, the red light signal at several traffic lights in the capital is shaped in the heart shape.

For another year, the surprise prepared by the Municipality of Sofia delighted thousands of Sofia residents and guests, who did not miss to photograph the "love traffic lights" at key crossroads in the center of Sofia - Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd. and the boulevard "Maria Louisa" and Vitosha Blvd and "Alabin" Street.