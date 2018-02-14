Three Injured in Shooting at the Headquarters of the NSA near Washington

February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Three Injured in Shooting at the Headquarters of the NSA near Washington Source: Twitter

Three people have suffered in a shooting at the headquarters of the US National Security Agency (NSA in the US state of Maryland near the capital, Washington. According to local media, one person was detained. Other details of the incident are not reported.

