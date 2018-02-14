Trump's Lawyer Admitted About Giving USD 130,000 to a Pornographic Actress

Donald Trump's private attorney said he had paid $ 130,000 from his own pocket to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had a sexual relationship with him.

New York Times, Michael Cohen, said the money had not been reimbursed by either the Trump organization or the election campaign of the US president, AP reported, quoted by BTA.

The money he gave to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. The lawyer's payment of the amount has been determined to be completely legal and has nothing to do with the election campaign. He made a similar statement to the Federal Electoral Commission. It was interested in where the money came from. The lawyer said they were neither a donation to the election campaign nor were they reported as a campaign cost.

The payment was first announced last month by Wall Street Journal. The newspaper then wrote that Cohen arranged for the sum to be paid in October 2016 to make Stormy Daniels not reveal her alleged sexual encounter with Trump during the election campaign. The intimate meeting was in July 2006. At that time Trump was already married to Melanie. The US president himself denied these allegations officially through the White House a month ago.