The Authorities Seized Thousands of Contraband Cigarettes from a Shop in Pomorie

The Authorities Seized Thousands of Contraband Cigarettes from a Shop in Pomorie

On February 13, employees of the Regional Administration of the Ministry of Interior - Pomorie carried out a check on a grocery store located on Pomorie Street "Republikanska", managed by the 50-year-old S.A. from Pomorie, finding and seizing 6,560 cigarettes without an excise band. This was announced by the Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Burgas. The administrative head of the Pomorie Regional Prosecutor's Office is informed of the case. Rapid police proceedings have been set up.

