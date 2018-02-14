American Surgeons Successfully Separated Siamese Twins

Houston surgeons in the United States successfully divided Siamese twins born in 2016 linked to the chest and stomach area, according to Associated Press.

The operation was carried out at the Children's Hospital of Texas, Houston. The operated babies are the 13-month-old Anna and Hope Richards. They are in good condition. The operation was carried out four weeks ago, on January 13th. The kids are fine. For now, doctors do not provide more details about the babies.