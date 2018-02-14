The United States will Remain in Iraq Until the Threat of ISIL is Completely Removed

The United States will retain its military presence in Iraq, until the terrorist threat from the Islamic state group is not completely removed. This was stated by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an interview with Arab TV "Al Hura".

Tillerson is on a tour in several Middle Eastern countries. He also said that the main goal of the United States in Syria is the complete destruction of ISIL, but Washington also does not want to allow a collision between other forces on the territory of that country. The US does not want the resumption of civil war in Syria. Therefore, the presence of the United States should become a stabilizing factor contributing to the UN-sponsored Geneva negotiation process. These talks will allow the Syrian people to write their new constitution and produce fair and free elections, the diplomat added.

He said the political process in Syria would allow Iran's influence to be weakened in this country because the Syrian country itself would become more independent through this peaceful political process. According to him, Iran's influence in Syria has a negative nature because the Iranians bring instability and bear violence.

Syria is now a source of instability not only for Israel but also for Jordan and Turkey, and for all its neighbors, the United States fully recognize Israel's right to protect itself from threats, Tillerson said. Today he goes to Amman, the capital of Jordan, and there he will meet in the morning with the opposition Syrian negotiating committee. He will then meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.