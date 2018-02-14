Young Boy Killed his 16-year-old Girlfriend, then Wrote Condolences to her Facebook

19-year-old Shea Peter Heeley brutally killed 16-year-old girlfriend Leonne Weeks with a knife, then wrote condolences on her Facebook page. "Rest in Peace" (RIP Leon) said his message. Shortly afterwards, he was arrested, the Sun reported.

At the hearing, Heeley acknowledged his guilt. A man in the courthouse cried to the accused: "We will wait for the day you will be released, I promise to do with you the same thing you did." The friends of the deceased girl reported that she had gone to a date on the day of the tragedy, but she did not tell whom.

According to the police, Leon and Heeley lived close together and met through common friends. Haley's verdict will be announced on March 5, but the judge says the only punishment that is appropriate for him will be life imprisonment. The psychiatric examination showed that the accused is healthy and can answer for his act with all the severity of the law.