South Korea Provides USD 2.64 Million for North Korean Guests at the Olympics

South Korea approved a record $ 2.64 million to cover the cost of the hundreds of North Koreans who came to the country specifically for the Olympics, according to Reuters.

The money will be for hotels and food to North Korean cheerleaders, the North Korean orchestra which performed two concerts in South Korea, North Korean athletes in taekwondo who will participate in demonstrations, North Korean journalists and other staff supporting North Korean athletes at the Games . This makes a total of 424 people. The International Olympic Committee will take over the cost of the 22 Northern Korean athletes.

