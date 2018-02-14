The Child Protection Agency has a New Director
Eleonora Lilova, the director of the Second Elementary School, is the new chairman of the State Agency for Child Protection, the government has decided today, reports Darik.
Lilova is appointed to the post after the dismissal of Ophelia Kaneva for the case of violence at the home for children and youth in Gabrovo
The new President of the Agency is a Master in Pedagogy and Sociology, has a long experience as a lecturer, and has held positions from a primary school teacher to a school principal.
During the last 6 years Lilova has been the director of the Sofia secondary school "Acad. Emilian Stanev".
