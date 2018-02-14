Snowboarder Rescued after Avalanche in Bansko

Bulgaria: Snowboarder Rescued after Avalanche in Bansko Source: Pixabay

Snowboarder was rescued after an avalanche off the slopes in Bansko, announced the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) Chairman Hristo Grigorov.
 
He specified that "the incident happened this morning." Snowboarder has entered a chalet in Bansko area and the avalanche has fallen over him.

Mountain rescuers were immediately sent to the place. There has been a few hours of rescue operation.
 
Rescuers have found the snowboarder unconscious. They have succeeded in resuscitating him and passing him alive to a medical team.

