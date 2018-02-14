Snowboarder Rescued after Avalanche in Bansko
Source: Pixabay
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Snowboarder was rescued after an avalanche off the slopes in Bansko, announced the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) Chairman Hristo Grigorov.
Mountain rescuers were immediately sent to the place. There has been a few hours of rescue operation.
Snowboarder was rescued after an avalanche off the slopes in Bansko, announced the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) Chairman Hristo Grigorov.
He specified that "the incident happened this morning." Snowboarder has entered a chalet in Bansko area and the avalanche has fallen over him.
Mountain rescuers were immediately sent to the place. There has been a few hours of rescue operation.
Rescuers have found the snowboarder unconscious. They have succeeded in resuscitating him and passing him alive to a medical team.
- » Several People at a Party in Burgas were Detained after Physical Altercation with the Police
- » Passengers on a United Airlines Plane Have Experienced Real Horror in the Sky
- » Two Vehicles in 'Serious Accident' at London's Heathrow Airport
- » Pitbull Attacked a 4-year-old Child and his Grandmother in Dupnitsa
- » UK Police Investigating 'Incident' at Parliament
- » Car Fell off a Bridge Near the Businesspark in Sofia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)