Unemployment at the end of 2017 in our country has fallen to 5.6%, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The number of unemployed is 189.3 thousand, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, the number of unemployed people decreased by 11.9% and the unemployment rate by 1.1 percentage points.

The unemployment rate decreased by 1.2 percentage points for men and 0.8 percentage points for women, reaching almost the same values ​​for men and women in the fourth quarter of 2017 (5.6 and 5.7% respectively). Of the total number of unemployed, 101.4 thousand (53.6%) are men and 87.9 thousand (46.4%) - women.

Long-term unemployed (one or more years) are 105.2 thousand, or 55.6% of all unemployed. The long-term unemployment rate is 3.1%, down by 0.8 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The long-term unemployment rate is 3.2% for men and 3.1% for women.

Of the total number of unemployed, 33.2 thousand, or 17.5%, are looking for the first job.

Economically inactive people aged 15 - 64 are 1 301.5 thousand, or 28.4% of the population in the same age group. Of these, 98.3 thousand, or 7.6%, are discouraged - those who do not even look for a job.

