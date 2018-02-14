Unemployment at the End of 2017 in Our Country Has Fallen to 5.6%
Unemployment at the end of 2017 in our country has fallen to 5.6%, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).
The number of unemployed is 189.3 thousand, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, the number of unemployed people decreased by 11.9% and the unemployment rate by 1.1 percentage points.
The unemployment rate decreased by 1.2 percentage points for men and 0.8 percentage points for women, reaching almost the same values for men and women in the fourth quarter of 2017 (5.6 and 5.7% respectively). Of the total number of unemployed, 101.4 thousand (53.6%) are men and 87.9 thousand (46.4%) - women.
Long-term unemployed (one or more years) are 105.2 thousand, or 55.6% of all unemployed. The long-term unemployment rate is 3.1%, down by 0.8 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The long-term unemployment rate is 3.2% for men and 3.1% for women.
Of the total number of unemployed, 33.2 thousand, or 17.5%, are looking for the first job.
Economically inactive people aged 15 - 64 are 1 301.5 thousand, or 28.4% of the population in the same age group. Of these, 98.3 thousand, or 7.6%, are discouraged - those who do not even look for a job.
