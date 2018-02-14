Over 350 Snow Clearing Machines Working on Roads

Bulgaria: Over 350 Snow Clearing Machines Working on Roads

Over 350 machines are clearing national roads in the areas of snowfall, the Road Infrastructure Agency said. The snowfall is strongest in the Sofia region and the Rhodope regions of Smolyan and Pazardzhik. A halt in precipitations and lower temperatures are expected around noon, which facilitates frost formation, the agency warned. It urged drivers to be cautious.

No vehicles are allowed through the Troyan pass. Trucks of over 12 tonnes are not allowed through Prevala, Petrohan and Shipka. Passing through Vratnik and Tvarditsa is restricted for trucks of over 10 tonnes. There is also a restriction for vehicles of over 3.5 tonnes for the Dyulino and Pamporovo passes.

 

