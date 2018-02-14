Two Vehicles in 'Serious Accident' at London's Heathrow Airport

Society » INCIDENTS | February 14, 2018, Wednesday // 13:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two Vehicles in 'Serious Accident' at London's Heathrow Airport pixabay.com

London’s Heathrow Airport said on Wednesday it was dealing with “a serious accident” involving two vehicles on its airfieldReuters reported.
The airport, Europe’s biggest, was trying to minimize disruption to passengers, it said.

“We are working closely with the emergency services and updates will follow,” a spokeswoman for the airport said. 

“The airfield remains open and we will work to minimize disruption to our passengers’ journeys.”

British media reported passengers had been evacuated from planes after the accident.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: airfield, Heathrow Airport, vehiclec, incident
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria