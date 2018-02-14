The National Art Gallery Received a Donation of Over BGN 1 million

The National Art Gallery in Sofia received a donation of BGN 1 million and 840 thousand, accoding to the Bulgarian National Television.

The amount is left by the Bulgarian Margarita Zanef, who died in 2016 in Australia. She has emigrated there in the 60s of the last century. She has bequeathed a large sum of money to the Sydney Art Gallery.


