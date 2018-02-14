The National Art Gallery Received a Donation of Over BGN 1 million
The amount is left by the Bulgarian Margarita Zanef, who died in 2016 in Australia. She has emigrated there in the 60s of the last century. She has bequeathed a large sum of money to the Sydney Art Gallery.
The National Art Gallery in Sofia received a donation of BGN 1 million and 840 thousand, accoding to the Bulgarian National Television.
