Macron: France will Strike Syria if Government's Use of Chemical Weapons is Confirmed
French President Emmanuel Macron said France would launch attacks if it confirms that the Syrian government has used banned chemical weapons, France's press reported.
"We will hit the places where these attacks are committed or organized," Macron told reporters. "For now, our services have found no evidence that chemical weapons have been used against the civilian population. As soon as the evidence comes, I will do what I said, "adding that" the fight against terrorists, jihadists "is a priority.
