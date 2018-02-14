Israeli Police Recommend Netanyahu's Indictment

Israeli police have recommended bribery charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in two proceedings after two years of investigation, the agencies said.

According to law enforcement, the prime minister acted "against the public interest". The decision to officially charge the 68-year-old Netanyahu, however, now depends on Chief Prosecutor Avishay Mandelbilt, local media reported. Justice Minister Alet Shaked has already said that even with formal charges, the prime minister is not required to resign.

In the first investigation, Netanyahu is accused of having received luxury gifts from wealthy Australian billionaire James Packer and Hollywood-based Israeli producer Arnon Milshan. He received gifts of more than $ 100,000 from him, and in return he was lobbying for a law exempting Jews returning to Israel from paying taxes for 10 years. According to the police, the number of gifts the prime minister has received since taking office has increased significantly to 1 million shekels ($ 300,000).

The police also estimated that there was a collusion that Netanyahu had attempted to conclude with the owner of the Yediot Ahronot newspaper to be positively reflected. Netanyahu himself called the allegations unfounded and said he would not resign. Netanyahu was Prime Minister of Israel from 1996 to 1999 and resumed his post in 2009. He has been a prime minister for more than 11 years.