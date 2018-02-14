The Green Zone in the Capital will be Extended with 4 Neighbourhoods

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 14, 2018, Wednesday // 10:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Green Zone in the Capital will be Extended with 4 Neighbourhoods archive

Expansion of the green area for paid parking is included in the transport committee of the Sofia Municipal Council on Wednesday, Dir bg announced.

The proposals come from the mayors of Oborishte, Krasno Selo, Lozenets and Vazrazhdane and are made after public discussions in the regions. The green zone in the Oborishte region will cover "Hristo and Evlogi Georgievi" Blvd., "General Danail Nikolaev", "Sitnyakovo", "Cherkovna" and "Sultan Tepe".

In Krasno Selo, the green area will cover the section between Totleben boulevards, Pencho Slaveykov, Ivan Geshov and Georgi Sofiiski str. In Vazrazhdane district, paid parking will be between Slivnitsa, Konstantin Velichkov, Skobelev and Opalchenska and Dimitar Petkov streets. There is an extension of the green zone in Lozenets - now called Goren Lozenets. Last fall the area covered "Lozenets" and "Sredets". Paid parking will be 1 leva per hour or 100 leva per year.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: green zone, parking, sofia, expansion
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria