Danish Queen's Husband Prince Henrik Dies

Denmark’s Prince Henrik, husband of Queen Margrethe, died on Tuesday night at Fredensborg Castle, the Royal House said in a statement, quoted by Reuters.

He was 83, and had been diagnosed with a benign tumor two weeks ago.

“His Royal Highness Prince Henrik died peacefully in his sleep ...,” the statement said. “Her Majesty the Queen and the two sons were at his side.”

The French-born prince had been hospitalized following an illness that began during a private trip to Egypt.

Shortly before his death, he was transferred from a Copenhagen hospital back to the castle, north of the city, where he had wanted to spend “his final time”. [L8N1Q345Z]

Prince Henrik sparked controversy in August 2017 when he announced he did not wish to be buried next to the Queen, breaking a 459 years old tradition. He said he was unhappy she had never acknowledged him as her equal.

Shortly after, the palace announced that Prince Henrik was suffering from dementia.