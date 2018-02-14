Workshop For Children Opened Doors in Varna

A children's workshop opened doors in Varna, BGNES reported. ''Workshops for children take place as trips. We visit different countries around the world and talk about their art, culture, history, and do related things. On the occasion of the holiday of love, we will talk about a symbol of love, the Taj Mahal, so we will travel to India. The mausoleum was built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal.''

''The creative task is to make a picture of India and learn how to make a silhouette. Kids have to paint and cut the Taj Mahal, says Marina, the owner of the workshop.