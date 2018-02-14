Workshop For Children Opened Doors in Varna

Society » CULTURE | February 14, 2018, Wednesday // 10:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Workshop For Children Opened Doors in Varna pixabay.com

A children's workshop opened doors in Varna,  BGNES reported. ''Workshops for children take place as trips. We visit different countries around the world and talk about their art, culture, history, and do related things. On the occasion of the holiday of love, we will talk about a symbol of love, the Taj Mahal, so we will travel to India. The mausoleum was built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal.''

''The creative task is to make a picture of India and learn how to make a silhouette. Kids have to paint and cut the Taj Mahal, says Marina, the  owner of the workshop.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Taj Mahal, culture, art, workshop, Varna, children
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria