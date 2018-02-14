Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: 17 New Tunnels Will be Ready by 2023

''17 new tunnels are in a different stage of construction. Only on the Struma highway there will be 8 tunnels, and on the Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo highway - 6'', Nikolay Nankov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, told Nova TV.

He assured that by 2023 the tunnels would be ready.

"34 are the existing tunnels in the country, they are being repaired step by step," Nankov said. As for the construction of a highway to Kalotina, he explained that there is currently a contractor selection procedure.