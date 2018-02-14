Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: 17 New Tunnels Will be Ready by 2023

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 14, 2018, Wednesday // 10:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: 17 New Tunnels Will be Ready by 2023 archive

''17 new tunnels are in a different stage of construction. Only on the Struma highway there will be 8 tunnels, and on the Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo highway - 6'', Nikolay Nankov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, told Nova TV.

He assured that by 2023 the tunnels would be ready.

"34 are the existing tunnels in the country, they are being repaired step by step," Nankov said. As for the construction of a highway to Kalotina, he explained that there is currently a contractor selection procedure.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tunnels, construction, Nikolay Nankov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria