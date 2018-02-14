Dead Man and Woman Were Found in a Car in the Winter Resort of Pamporovo
Last night a dead man and woman were found in a car in the winter resort of Pamporovo, BGNES reported.
Around 23.25 on the phone number 112 is received a signal that in the Pamporovo resort on the way to the direction of the village of Stoykite, Smolyan municipality, in a car "Audi TT" with a Plovdiv registration, owned by a 48-year-old man from Plovdiv, the owner of the car and a 41-year-old woman, also from Plovdiv, were shot.
The body of the man and the woman were transported to the hospital in Smolyan for an autopsy.
Work on the case continued.
