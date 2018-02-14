Hashim Thaci: This Year We Will Reach a Historic Treaty with Serbia

''Kosovo is expected by the end of this year to settle controversial issues with Serbia and reach a historic treaty.'' This is what Kosovo's Prime Minister Hashim Thaci said in an interview with Reuters, quoted by BGNES.

"The treaty between Kosovo and Serbia, which I believe will be achieved in 2018, will be historic and comprehensive. The result will be Kosovo membership in the UN, "Thaci said.

He hopes the treaty between Pristina and Belgrade will bring about a complete normalization of relations, even if the two countries do not recognize each other as independent states.

Kosovo declared unilaterally independence on February 17, 2008. It was recognized by most member states of the European Union and the United States. Recognition of Kosovo by Serbia and the settlement of disputed issues between the two countries is a key condition for Belgrade's EU accession.