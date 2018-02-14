Athens, Skopje Agree to Continue Name Talks

Bulgaria: Athens, Skopje Agree to Continue Name Talks

The foreign ministers of Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) issued a joint statement on Tuesday in which they vowed to continue negotiations aimed at resolving the longstanding name dispute between the two countries, Ekathimerini writes.

The statement was issued following talks involving Greece’s Nikos Kotzias, his FYROM counterpart Nikola Dimitrov and United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz in Vienna.

“Following a constructive meeting as part of the the efforts to find a mutually acceptable solution to the name issue, the ministers of foreign affairs agreed to continue their efforts under the auspices of the United Nations,” the joint statement said.
Kotzias and Dimitrov also met separately in the Austrian capital on Monday night, when they discussed the matter as well as the process that the two sides will follow in the coming weeks. 

