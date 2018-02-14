Mostly Cloudy Today, with Rains

Today it will be mostly cloudy with rainfalls, while in the Eastern Rhodope and the eastern regions of the Upper Thracian Plain there might be thunders as well. The rain in Northwestern and in the highlands of Western Bulgaria will be transforming into snow, but precipitations there will be stopping already before noon, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

In the night, the rain will also stop in the northeastern regions of the country. The cloudiness will start dispersing from southwest. There will be moderate to strong wind, initially from southeast and then from northwest.

The maximum temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C, in the remote southwestern and southeastern regions to 11°C, in Sofia about 4°C.