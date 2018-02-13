Passengers at Bulgaria's Varna, Burgas Airports Increase in January

Combined passenger numbers at the Bulgarian coastal airports of Varna and Burgas added 85.4% year-on-year in January to 72,905, Germany’s Fraport Group, which operates the airports, said on Tuesday.

Passenger traffic at Burgas airport increased by an annual 24.1% to 10,506, while passengers at Varna airport doubled to 59,862, Fraport said in a monthly statistical report.

Combined aircraft movements at the two airports rose by 33.5% on the year to 801 in the period under review. At Burgas airport, aircraft take-offs and landings decreased by 6.7% to 195, while at Varna airport, aircraft movements increased 55% to 606.

Cargo handled at the two airports fell by 50.6% to 861 tonnes, in January.

In 2006, Fraport Twin Star Airport Management, a 60/40 joint venture of Fraport and Bulgarian company BM Star, won a 35-year concession to manage the two coastal airports.

