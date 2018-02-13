The UN Deprived Venezuela of the Right to Vote Because of its Debts

The UN has denied Venezuela's vote in the General Assembly because of its unpaid membership fees. This was announced on Monday by EFE, citing sources from the international organization.

This is not the first time Venezuela remains temporarily without voting rights at the UN General Assembly because of its accumulated debts. For the past three years, this has happened two more times. Last year the country was again punished, but  rights were restored after she had paid off some of her obligations. Under the organization's regulations, any country that does not pay within a specified membership fee is threatened with such deprivation. Today, precisely for this reason, the Central African Republic, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Granada, Libya, Surinam and Yemen have also been deprived of the right to vote in the United Nations.

