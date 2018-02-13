58% of People in Bulgaria Do Not Approve the Istanbul Convention

58% of people in Bulgaria, who know what is the Istanbul Convention do not approve it, according to a new poll by Gallup International.

The face-to-face survey was conducted among 776 people between 2 and 9 February. Also, an express survey was made among 801 people between January 31 and February 1.

The survey reveals that 86% of the participants have heard about the Istanbul Convention, which in fact means everyone.

Only 19% approve of Bulgaria accepting the document. Exceptions are made by GERB supporters, of whom nearly a third accept the convention.