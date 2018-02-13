58% of People in Bulgaria Do Not Approve the Istanbul Convention
58% of people in Bulgaria, who know what is the Istanbul Convention do not approve it, according to a new poll by Gallup International.
The face-to-face survey was conducted among 776 people between 2 and 9 February. Also, an express survey was made among 801 people between January 31 and February 1.
The survey reveals that 86% of the participants have heard about the Istanbul Convention, which in fact means everyone.
Only 19% approve of Bulgaria accepting the document. Exceptions are made by GERB supporters, of whom nearly a third accept the convention.
- » Municipal Hospitals are Planning New Protests
- » Pitbull Attacked a 4-year-old Child and his Grandmother in Dupnitsa
- » UK Police Investigating 'Incident' at Parliament
- » The Applications for Asylum in Germany Decreased
- » Car Fell off a Bridge Near the Businesspark in Sofia
- » One Killed and More than 20 Injured in a Collision of Two Passenger Trains in Austria