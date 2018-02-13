Pitbull Attacked a 4-year-old Child and his Grandmother in Dupnitsa

Officials of RU-Dupnitsa clarify the circumstances surrounding an accident that took place in the center of the city, the Ministry of Interior announced.

Last night at 18.30 a signal was received at the Dupnitsa school for a four-year-old and his grandmother being attacked by a dog. The incident has taken place in the area of ​​the "Broken Willow" in the city. The police and emergency teams immediately arrived at the scene.

After medical assistance, the injured have returned home. Within the framework of the actions taken, officials from the Dupnitsa Regional University established the Pitbulla owner who lived nearby. According to her, the animal has broken the chain with which it was tied, and escaped. The case was notified to a on duty attorney.