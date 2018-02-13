Russia Launched a Space Cargo Ship

World | February 13, 2018, Tuesday // 15:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russia Launched a Space Cargo Ship Source: Twitter

Russia fired an unmanned spacecraft "Progress" to the International Space Station after a temporary problem forced the specialists to postpone it with two days.

The Soyuz rocket brought Progress from the Baikonur Cosmodrome to Kazakhstan and a few minutes later reached its orbit. The ship carries dry cargo, fuel, water, oxygen and air for the crew of the ISS. It also has equipment for the ICARUS experimental project, a system that will be installed on the outside of the station.

Initially, the Progress launch was scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed to the last minute for Tuesday without mentioning the reason. According to sources from the Russian space industry, there is a need to replace a computer on board Soyuz.

Under a program, the planned Sunday launch of the ship had to lead to a record short flight to the ISS, which would take only three hours after two laps on Earth. But with the postponement of the launch for today, Moscow puts the tried-and-tested variant on a two-day flight. Six astronauts are currently on board of the ISS, two of whom are Russians.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: space cargo, ship, Russia, ISS
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria