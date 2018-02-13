Exports of Bulgarian Wine Decreased More than 3 Times Over a Decade
More than 3 times the export of Bulgarian wine was reduced from 2006 to 2016. In 2006 our country exported 112 845 thousand liters and ten years later - 31 411 thousand liters. This shows statistics of the National Statistical Institute .
A decline has also been reported in imports, with 12,589,000 liters of wine imported in Bulgaria in 2006 and 73,111,000 liters in 2016.
According to NSI data for the same period there is also a decrease in the consumption of wine - an average per capita in 2006, the consumption was 6 liters and in 2016 - 4,4 liters.
According to other statistics, 162,042 thousand liters was the production of grape wine in 2016.
