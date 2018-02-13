Thieves Stole 21 Cryptocurrency Mining Machines in Blagoevgrad
An unprecedented robbery in Blagoevgrad. Thieves stole 21 cryptocurrency mining machines.
The machines are not cheap - their value is over BGN 200 thousand, Nova TV reported.
According to unofficial information the thieves were at least three. They muffled the security system and quickly managed to pick up the mining machines and escape in an unknown direction.
