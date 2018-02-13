A Direct Flight Between Sofia and Beijing is Being Considered

Tourism and its role in the economic growth of the European Union is the leading topic of the informal meeting of EU tourism ministers, which is held today in Sofia. The Forum is part of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU. Special guests include EU Commissioner for Internal Market Elzbieta Bienkowska and UN Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

The creation of a special European common fund to promote the promotion of tourism in Europe. Such an idea has been put forward by Croatia's Minister of Tourism, explained the Bulgarian Tourism Minister, who heads the informal meeting, BNT reported. According to Minister Angelkova, there is already talk of increasing connectivity - digital, with the development of roads, infrastructure and fast air links.

A direct flight between Sofia and Beijing is under consideration, Angelkova explained.