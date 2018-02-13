The Website of the Bulgarian Presidency is Translated Automatically into 24 Languages

An automatic translator from and into Bulgarian in 24 languages ​​is now available on the Bulgarian Presidency website. The new tool can translate texts, documents and entire websites. The new software was presented by Minister Lilyana Pavlova and Professor Svetla Koeva, Director of the Bulgarian Language Institute at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

"We all know how difficult the Bulgarian language is for translating, even more by machine, but I believe that the new automatic interpreter brings to the maximum the richness of our language," said Lilyana Pavlova. She recalled the position that the European Presidency should be held in Bulgarian. "This is another way to make the Bulgarian language popular in Europe, to be heard and used more and also to be able to translate the entire Brussels terminology and I believe that the technologies can not displace the person, but they can serve him, and this vocabulary will be of exceptional help to philologists and translators, "Minister Pavlova added.

Professor Svetla Koeva said that the so-called "neural network" resembling human thinking was used to realize a translation that is as close as possible content to the texts in Bulgarian. Artificial Intelligence studies the entire context of the sentence to offer a smooth, readable, almost "human" translation. Bulgarian and foreign research institutes have been working on the project. The Bulgarian version of the translation tool has been developed in partnership with the Institute of Bulgarian Language at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the University of Vienna, with the support of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Translation, in partnership with the Austria and Estonia Troika and the leading technology company in the field of linguistic and translational Tilde Services. There is already a version of Estonian - the language of the previous country, which was the rotating chairman. The instrument will also be provided to Austria, which will take over the rotating Presidency in July 2018.

The EU Council's rotating presidency interpreter combines the eTranslation service - one of the key elements of the Connecting Europe Facility developed by the EC's Directorate-General for Translation - with tools for translating the national languages ​​of the rotating presidencies specially developed by the leading European technology a company in the field of language and translation services Tilde. The eTranslation service of the Connecting Europe Facility helps European and public administrations to exchange information, bypassing language barriers in the EU, by providing electronic translation capacities that help build multilingual digital infrastructure.