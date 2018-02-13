Bulgaria and Russia Discussed Moscow's Relations with NATO and the EU
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Bulgarian Ambassador to Moscow Boyko Kotsev discussed cooperation between the two countries and Russia's relations with the EU and NATO.
"During the conversation, aspects of bilateral cooperation were discussed, focusing on the forthcoming celebration of the 140th anniversary of the liberation of Bulgaria from Turkish slavery on 3 March as a result of the Russo-Turkish War of Liberation (1877-1878).
They also talked about the situation in Europe in the context of Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations, "the Russian Foreign Ministry informed. The conversation took place at the request of the Bulgarian ambassador.
