Bulgaria and Russia Discussed Moscow's Relations with NATO and the EU

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 13, 2018, Tuesday // 12:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Russia Discussed Moscow's Relations with NATO and the EU Source: Twitter

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Bulgarian Ambassador to Moscow Boyko Kotsev discussed cooperation between the two countries and Russia's relations with the EU and NATO.

"During the conversation, aspects of bilateral cooperation were discussed, focusing on the forthcoming celebration of the 140th anniversary of the liberation of Bulgaria from Turkish slavery on 3 March as a result of the Russo-Turkish War of Liberation (1877-1878).

They also talked about the situation in Europe in the context of Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations, "the Russian Foreign Ministry informed. The conversation took place at the request of the Bulgarian ambassador.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Russia, discussion, relations, NATO, EU
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria