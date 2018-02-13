Car Fell off a Bridge Near the Businesspark in Sofia

Bulgaria: Car Fell off a Bridge Near the Businesspark in Sofia

Car fell off a bridge in Sofia. The incident happened near the crossing of the Ring Road with Alexander Malinov Boulevard, Nova TV reported.
In the fall, the car has turned over.

A Toyota Corolla car flew off the bridge near the Business Park and fell by the nearby tunnel . The woman who drived the car was injured and taken to hospital.

There were no other people in the car.

Tags: car, fell off, bridge, sofia
