Car Fell off a Bridge Near the Businesspark in Sofia
Car fell off a bridge in Sofia. The incident happened near the crossing of the Ring Road with Alexander Malinov Boulevard, Nova TV reported.
In the fall, the car has turned over.
A Toyota Corolla car flew off the bridge near the Business Park and fell by the nearby tunnel . The woman who drived the car was injured and taken to hospital.
There were no other people in the car.
