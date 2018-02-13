One Killed and More than 20 Injured in a Collision of Two Passenger Trains in Austria

Bulgaria: One Killed and More than 20 Injured in a Collision of Two Passenger Trains in Austria Source: Twitter

At least one man has died, and more than 15 have been injured in a two passenger trains crash near the station in the city of Nickelsdorf, Central Austria, the World Agencies have reported, citing the local police.

Their spokesman, quoted by the Associated Press, said one train had hit the other. At the impact one of the trains has left the rails. Police and rescue services in the province of Styria reported one dead and 22 injured, including three children, TASS said.

An electric train from the suburbs and an inter-city express crashed according to data from rescuers. The reason for the crash is unknown at the moment.

