Bulgaria: Russia, Iran, Turkey foreign Ministers to Discuss Syria in Astana Next Month pixabay.com

The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey plan to meet next month to discuss the situation in Syria, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Tuesday, quoted by Reuters. 

 The sides have yet to fix the exact date and location, Abdrakhmanov told reporters, but one of the options is the Kazakh capital, Astana, which will also host a fresh round of lower-level talks on Syria between the same three parties.
