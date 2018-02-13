Mass Fight Between Bulgarians at a Child Birthday in Germany

Kids' birthday became a bloody fight on Saturday in the German town of Schwalmstadt , bTV said.

The celebration was for people from Bulgaria, the local police said. At least seven guests were injured. Guests were invited to a local club. They have quarreled about a still unclear cause for the authorities, and the argument quickly turned into fight.

Three adults and four children were injured. An ambulance has to be called to help the injured. At that time some of the guests staggered at the nearby police station to report against each other. It is still unclear what the reason for the scandal is, as no one speaks German, the police say.