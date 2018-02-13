Mass Fight Between Bulgarians at a Child Birthday in Germany

Society » INCIDENTS | February 13, 2018, Tuesday // 11:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mass Fight Between Bulgarians at a Child Birthday in Germany Source: Pixabay

Kids' birthday became a bloody fight on Saturday in the German town of Schwalmstadt , bTV said.

The celebration was for people from Bulgaria, the local police said. At least seven guests were injured. Guests were invited to a local club. They have quarreled about a still unclear cause for the authorities, and the argument quickly turned into fight.

Three adults and four children were injured. An ambulance has to be called to help the injured. At that time some of the guests staggered at the nearby police station to report against each other. It is still unclear what the reason for the scandal is, as no one speaks German, the police say.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fight, child, birthday, Bulgarians, Germany
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria