Today We Celebrate the World Radio Day

World | February 13, 2018, Tuesday // 11:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Today We Celebrate the World Radio Day pixabay.com

Today we celebrate the World Radio Day and  the unique ability of this media to touch life and bring people together in every corner of the globe.

Radio is the most widely available mass media that reaches most people around the world, regardless of their level of education, socio-economic status, gender, and age.

The World Radio Day was first celebrated in 2012, following a declaration by the UNESCO General Conference

. Over the past few years, the day has directed the public's attention to gender equality, the participation of young people in both humanitarian and deprived areas.

