London City Airport reopens After World War Two bomb Removed from Thames
London’s City Airport reopened and was operating as usual on Tuesday, the airport said, after a World War Two bomb which was found nearby was safely removed from the River Thames.
All flights to and from the airport were canceled on Monday after the half-tonne ordnance was found at the nearby George V Dock in east London, and a 200-metre exclusion zone was also put in place.
“The World War Two ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police,” Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport said in a statement./Reuters
“As a result, the exclusion zone has now been lifted and the airport will be open as normal on Tuesday.”
