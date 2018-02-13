150 Illegal Taxis at Sofia Airport were Fined for Just a Month and a Half

Bulgaria: 150 Illegal Taxis at Sofia Airport were Fined for Just a Month and a Half

Nearly 150 acts of illegal passenger transport in the area of ​​Sofia Airport have been made since the beginning of the year. This was reported by the National Police, which conducted the inspections together with the Executive Agency "Automobile Administration".

"There have been 830 specialized inspections of MoI and IA Automobile Administration officers so far." A driver who was carrying a passenger for payment without having a license for this activity was arrested, imposed a compulsory administrative measure and a pre-trial proceedings "the message said.

In five of the checked cars were found the so-called "pumps" means devices that manipulate taxi meter data.

"Two taxis have been suspended temporarily due to established technical failures, and the most common violations found in the framework of the inspections carried out are: management with expired penalty order or without a driver tax certificate, lack of a certificate of psychological state, as well as unplanned roadbooks, and cases where drivers have driven taxi cars without having to use the mandatory weekly rest leave, "the statement said.

